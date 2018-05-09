The cart storage facility was so badly burned during a fire at Mount Brenton Golf Course yesterday afternoon, it’s unlikely we’ll ever know the cause of the fire.

Crews from Chemainus, Crofton, and Ladysmith all attended the massive fire and when they arrived the cart shed was engulfed in flame with fire spreading to nearby trees.

The Ladysmith ladder truck was used to put out hot spots and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze fairly quickly, considering the windy conditions.

No one was inside the cart shed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.