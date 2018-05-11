The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games has 1,200 volunteers and the society’s volunteer drive is approaching the halfway mark.

The games are in the region from July 19-22 and President of the Cowichan games, Jennifer Woike says volunteers are still needed in a number of areas.

Three thousand volunteers are needed and Woike adds, there is plenty of room to volunteer in security and accommodation.

The BC Games Society is hosting a pop-up event at Mr Mikes at Beverly Corners, starting on Friday at 3 p.m.

The society is setting up a kiosk at the Duncan’s Farmers Market every Saturday from tomorrow all the way until the games kick off on July 19.