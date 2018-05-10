One in twelve Canadian seniors skips prescriptions because they are too expensive.

That’s according to Nanaimo/Ladysmith NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson who says that ends up costing our health care system much more in the long-run because untreated conditions get worse, resulting in preventable hospital stays and doctor visits.

She says a universal pharmacare program would allow Canadians more economical access to drugs and Canada is the only country that doesn’t have a national program……

Malcolmson will host MP Don Davies, the New Democrat’s Health Critic at the Royal Canadian Legion on East Wellington Road in Nanaimo from 4 to 6 Saturday.

The public is welcome to come to the town hall to learn more and provide input.