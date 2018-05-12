Today is Diversity Day and students at Frances Kelsey are behind an event that promotes inclusion.

Every year, students at Frances Kelsey chose to facilitate an event that promotes community engagement and the 2018 edition focuses on inclusion among international children.

Cowichan Intercultural Society Compassionate Leaders Project Coordinator Ray Anthony says students wanted to do something to promote inclusion throughout the community.

Students were unhappy with the exclusion that new Canadians are experiencing in the Cowichan Valley and this day is all about promoting inclusion and multiculturalism.

Anthony says this is a student-led initiative.

The event runs at Charles Hoey Park from 10 am to 4 pm today and there will be a hot dog barbeque and live music.