‘It gives the public control over which notifications they wish to receive and how they want to receive them.’

That’s from Cowichan Valley Regional District board chair Jon Lefebure who was commenting on the recently launched Civic Ready mass notification system.

The system is state-of-the-art and sends messages about emergencies and other events, like road closures to Cowichan Valley subscribers by phone, email, text, or over social media.

Emergency Program Coordinator with the CVRD Sybille Sanderson says this system is efficient.

Sanderson adds that accessibility is a major advantage of the new system.

Subscribers can enter an unlimited number of email addresses and phone numbers so people can be reached anytime, anywhere.

Here’s the link to subscribe.