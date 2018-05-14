Four community open houses are coming to the Cowichan Valley to address the issue of affordable housing.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has a proposed bylaw that would create a regional service to provide funding to the Cowichan Housing Association to help with program costs and services surrounding affordable housing and homelessness prevention.

Senior Planner with the CVRD Bev Suderman says the bylaw would also address the need to raise $765,000 dollars to attract federal and provincial funding.

The tax would be assessed through property values and homeowners would be taxed $4.58 for every one hundred thousand dollars of assessed property value.

The CVRD has launched a PlaceSpeak discussion on its website.

Open Houses:

May 16: Kerry Park Recreation Centre (Mill Bay) – 4-7 pm

May 17: Eagles Hall (Ladysmith) – 4-7 pm

May 22: Island Savings Centre (Duncan) – 4-7 pm

May 24: Lake Cowichan Recreation Centre – 4-7 pm