The price of crude is once again helping boost the TSX. The Bay street index is up 99 points to 16,082.

The Loonie is also getting a boost growing to 78.31 cents US from crude prices and a slide in its American counterpart.

US crude is moving back up to 71.13 a barrel after a slight drop this morning.

Across the border on Wall Street the Dow is also climbing 124 points to 24,955. This comes as Donald Trump has promised to help China-based ZTE get back on track after it was derailed by bans against Chinese tech in the US. Experts say investors see this as a sign that trade negotiations will take a more positive tone between the two countries this week.

An upcoming US North Korea leadership meeting is also giving investors a rosy outlook according to analysts.