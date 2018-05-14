Aerial photo of the Ladysmith Maritime Society and Community Marina. Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

Chemainus, Ladysmith and Gibsons are among the top 15 top-rated vacation destinations in Canada.

That’s according to Expedia.

All three locations got top marks from reviewers and they were the only B.C. locations on the list.

Chemainus was noted for its beaches, mountains, boutiques and for the Chemainus Theatre, regional tapas and night music at Waterwheel Park.

Gibsons got top marks for the views, paddling opportunities, and dining choices.

Gibsons, B.C.

Reviewers liked Ladysmith for Transfer Beach, kayaking opportunities and the arts community.

Expedia looked at over 85,500 hotel reviews in 750 locations to find which had the highest overall ratings in 2017 and focused on those with 4 star or higher, ratings to come up with the list.