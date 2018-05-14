An expansion of the United Greeneries cannibis cultivation facilities in the Cowichan Valley is still in the works.

Ian Baillie, the vice president of Harvest One, United Greeneries parent company, will be in town Wednesday.

He will be speaking to a business crowd at a luncheon for the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce……

The cultivation facility opened here in Duncan about 2 and a half years ago.

It considered a craft producer and is currently producing 1,000 kilograms of high quality cannibis per year but a new propogation facility is slated to go in here too.

That facility would provide starter plants for all of Harvest One’s growing facilities.