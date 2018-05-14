RCMP are warning residents to secure their property and that includes cars and garden sheds.

Constable Ian Wetzel-Eden, of the Shawnigan RCMP detachment says police continue to see a rash of thefts from vehicles in the South Cowichan area…..

Wetzel-Eden says sometimes the suspect is looking for change and sometimes they’ll be looking for registration paperwork which can lead to identity theft…..

He says residents can also help by reporting suspicious activity in their area right away so police can send out a patrol.