The Explorer of the Seas to make a port of call in Nanaimo tomorrow.

Passengers from The Explorer of the Seas will fan out to Nanaimo, Cowichan Valley, Parksville and Alberni tomorrow (Wed).

The vessel will make a port of call in the Harbour City around 7 and stay until 5.

The cruise ship has a passenger capacity of just over 3,900 and has nearly 1,200 crew members.

It’s the third May in a row, the Explorer of the Seas is calling on the gateway for Central Vancouver Island.

President and CEO of the Port of Nanaimo, Ewen Moir says the ship represents a great economic lift for central-island communities and, he believes many passengers return once they get a taste of what the Island has to offer.