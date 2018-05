RCMP are investigating after a pair of unsupervised dogs attacked a couple of children and an adult.

The incident happened around 10 Saturday morning in the yard of a home in the Cinnibar neighbourhood in south Nanaimo.

Mounties say numerous neighbours intervened and dogs were retrieved by their owner who took them back home.

Nanaimo RCMP were able to locate the dogs and their owner with help from animal control.

The dogs have been seized and euthanized.