BC Ferries is adding some extra sailings to deal with the increased demand it expects this weekend.

Deborah Marshall says people looking to travel during the Victoria Day long weekend will have 115 additional sailing options….

Marshall says the busiest travel days will be between Thursday and Friday afternoons as well as Saturday morning.

Sunday is expected to be quiet and then Monday afternoon traffic will pick up again.

There will be 73 sailings added to the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route, 18 added to Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay, and the remaining 24 are divided equally between Horseshoe Bay – Langdale and Earls Cove – Saltery Bay.