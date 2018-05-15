The Cowichan–Malahat–Langford MP is encouraging local governments and organizations to apply for funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Alistair MacGregor says organizations can receive up to 25,000 dollars in funding for program which benefits vulnerable senior populations.

Community-based projects help encourage seniors to stay involved with the community, increase their social participation and inclusion, stay active, and share their knowledge skills and experience with other community members.

The deadline for applications is June 15th.