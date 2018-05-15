Mounties have some advice for those concerned about a dog in a hot car.

Police say if you see an animal in distress in a parked car, the first thing you should do is note the license plate and vehicle information and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their car.

If no owner is found or the animal appears to be suffering, in the daytime, police say call your local SPCA and in an emergency call 911 for RCMP attendance.

Police say it is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves, only RCMP and Special Provincial Constables of the BC SPCA can enter a vehicle.

SPCA branch staff and volunteers cannot enter vehicles.

The RCMP say every summer, they, and other agencies receive an excessive amount of emergency calls to rescue dogs whose lives are endangered because they are left in a hot vehicle.