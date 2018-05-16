While the Premier, the Liberal Party Leader and the deputy Green Party leader promised a united front when it comes to flooding in B.C., the trio are not speaking the same language when it comes to the KinderMorgan pipeline.

That’s after the federal government announced public dollars would be spent to shore up a private company to build a pipeline through B.C. and the premier of Alberta brought in legislation to restrict shipments of oil and gas coming to our province.

John Horgan says the Alberta government has been confrontational about the entire issue…..

Liberal Leader, Andrew Wilkinson says Horgan has a lot to answer for himself…..

Sonia Furstenau, MLA for Cowichan Valley and deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party says the NDP isn’t alone in their fight…..

B.C. has filed a reference case with the province’s top court to determine if it has jurisdiction to limit expanded shipments of heavy oil through the province.