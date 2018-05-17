Nanaimo RCMP says there’s been a number of calls regarding counterfeit bills over the last few days.

Mounties say a man has passed bills in towns up and down Vancouver Island.

The bills are 5’s, 10’s and 50’s and are most often being passed at gas stations and for purchasing lottery tickets.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 40 years old, about 180 pounds and has brown hair and a receding hairline.

He is often wearing black track pants, white shoes, a black jacket as well as either a white or blue t-shirt.

He drives a mat grey older ford pick-up truck with a white canopy.