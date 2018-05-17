A second northbound lane will be opening on the Malahat.

The Ministry of Transportation says crews have made significant progress in excavating rock to widen the highway, and have re-established the second northbound lane on Highway 1 through the Malahat Village.

That’s just in time for the higher traffic volumes anticipated for this May long weekend.

The Ministry says from here on in, on long weekends, there will be two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

And on non-holiday weekends, the second northbound lane will be open Friday afternoon through to Sunday evening.