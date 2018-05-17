A political science professor says it appears the Federal Government is running roughshod over B.C.

Allan Warnke says our government, as per the Constitution, is completely within its right to object to the twinning of the KinderMorgan pipeline.

On the other hand, he says Alberta’s Rachel Notley has a solid argument when it comes to the pipeline and that province’s Constitutional powers.

Warnke says, however, the Federal Government seems to be under the impression it can do anything it wants and that’s not the case.

He says he is left wondering why the Minister of the Environment hasn’t bothered to educate herself when it comes to B.C.’s concerns………

Warnke figures it’s because the Liberal cabinet has made up its mind about the pipeline and there’s no turning back.