Ben Kilmer has been missing since Wednesday when his car was found running with his personal belongings inside near Menzies and Lake Cowichan Roads.

More than 60 Search and Rescue volunteers, the RCMP helicopter, police dog teams and investigators are helping to look for a Cobble Hill man, who went missing Wednesday evening. The vehicle, driven by Ben Kilmer, was located near Cowichan Lake Road and Menzies Road, running and containing his belongings but there was no sign of the 41 year old man. Police say they have enough search and rescue volunteers and if people want to help they can keep an eye out for Kilmer who is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 205 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was clean shaven and was wearing light coloured pants, a black shirt and steel toed work boots.

Kilmer’s wife has called our newsroom and says she is thankful for what people are doing to help…..

She says there’s an area outside the search area along the Cowichan River that is not being searched and she’s asking for help in that region….

Tonya says her husband had been out doing a job in the Youbou area on Wednesday and she figures he was on his way home.

A Facebook page has been set up and it will have updates about the search from the family.

It’s at: https://www.facebook.com/FindBenKilmer/

If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)