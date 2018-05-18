For those heading out into the forest this long weekend, the Coastal Fire Centre has some advice.

The warm weather, Donna MacPherson says, has dried out the forest floor and we are already in “moderate” up to “high” when it comes to the fire danger rating although rain tomorrow (Sat) might help.

She says, at the moment, there are no campfire bans in effect but campers are warned to head the rules when it comes to campfires…..

MacPherson says the fire season has been about average so far when it comes to wildfires.