It appears some communities are coming around to the idea of tiny home living.

An Edmonton municipality recently changed some bylaws to allow for tiny homes on rural land and the District of Tofino has reduced the size restriction for a home which makes tiny homes a possibility there.

Tobi Elliott, of Gabriola and organizer with Tiny House Courses B.C. says there are still lots of grey areas when it comes to tiny homes, especially when it comes to municipal bylaws and the Canada Building Code…..

The Canada Building Code, for example, requires year round homes be attached to the ground in some way and tiny homes are on wheels.

There are also issues, in rural areas, with sewage disposal from tiny homes.