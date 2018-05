That seismic construction project on the silver bridges in Duncan is prompting some more overnight closures.

There will be complete road closures for the south bound Truss Bridge and then the north bound Arch Bridge over the Cowichan river bridges next week.

The bridges won’t be closed at the same time.

The closures could last between 10 and 30 minutes at any one time and will take place between midnight and 4 in the morning next Wednesday and Thursday nights.