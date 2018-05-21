Still no word whether or not the South Cowichan RCMP will get support from the province for a new detachment.

MLA for the Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau says she’s been pushing hard for a new detachment for the south Cowichan rather than an amalgation of it with the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment.

She says the decision is out of her hands……

Kerry Davis, the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s director for Mill Bay/Malahat, had been supporting a petition that was meant to draw the government’s attention to how unpopular a decision to amalgamate the Valley’s two RCMP detachments into one would be.

Both detachments need new facilities and land has been set aside for each, but under orders from the previous Liberal government, a study was initiated to decide whether or not to amalgamate the two detachments instead.