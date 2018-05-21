The Chemainus Food Bank is looking to stock some shelves.

The organization will be hosting a food drive this coming Saturday and are hoping to raise 1,500 pounds of food and 1,500 dollars to ensure they can stretch their supplies until the Christmas season.

Sylvia Massey, chair of the board, says during the summer many of their clients get part time jobs and demand on the Food Bank isn’t as high as it is during the winter months…..

Saturday’s food drive goes from 10 to 3.

There will be hot dog sales outside of 49th Parallel in Chemainus to raise money and a bus, to be filled with food, will be parked across the street in the Credit Union parking lot.