Plans for a new residential care facility at Beverly and York are moving along.

A zoning amendment is well on its way following two readings at the last North Cowichan Council meeting.

The rezoning will set the stage for the development of a mixed-use site, including community care and assisted living, a hotel and conference centre, and a number of commercial and mixed-use buildings.

The only changes Council made to the plan at this stage, was to do with stormwater.

The developmer will have to either manage it onsite or pay the 86,000 dollars necessary for the Municipality to manage it.

Council also added language to the covenant requiring the developer to work with staff to incorporate public art into the site in some manner.