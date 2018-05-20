Ben Kilmer has been missing since Wednesday when his car was found running with his personal belongings inside near Menzies and Lake Cowichan Roads.

The search for Ben Kilmer will continue today (Sun).

Search and Rescue teams from all over the Island have been looking for the 41 year old Cobble Hill electrician since his van was found running near Menzies Road and Cowichan Lake Road on Wednesday.

Cowichan Search and Rescue has confirmed there was blood inside the van, but no signs of a struggle.

The initial search area has been expanded and a swift water team has also been searching the Cowichan River.

Around 60 SAR members and nearly 100 community members have been involved in the search and those who live in the area have been asked to check their outbuildings and property for any sign of Kilmer.

They’ve also been asked, if they have security cameras to check the footage for any sign of the missing man.

Kilmer is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 205 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was clean shaven and was wearing light coloured pants, a black shirt and steel toed work boots.

A Facebook page has been set up and it will have updates about the search from the family.

It’s at: https://www.facebook.com/FindBenKilmer/

If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)