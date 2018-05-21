Posters have been distributed and put up in the area where 41 year old Ben Kilmour went missing last Wednesday.

He’s the 41 year old electrician from Cobble Hill who’s van was found running at Lake Cowichan Road and Menzies Road last Wednesday.

There was some blood inside the van, but SAR says there was no sign of a struggle.

There’s been no sign of him despite an extensive search by a number of SAR teams from all over the Island and a separate search by family, friends and other volunteers.

Despite each search group working on their own areas, they are communicating with each other.

Crews have also been paddling on the Cowichan River and posters have been put up all over the area.

Three Go Fund Me pages have been set up to raise funds to help in the efforts to find Kilmer.

https://ca.gofundme.com/Ben-Tonya-Kilmer

https://ca.gofundme.com/find-ben-kilmer

https://ca.gofundme.com/utbd3f-bring-ben-home

A Facebook page where volunteers can log areas search is at: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=find%20ben%20kilmer