Posters have been distributed and put up in the area where 41 year old Ben Kilmour went missing last Wednesday.

Cowichan Search and Rescue is cleaning up and pulling out of the area where the search for Ben Kilmer has been ongoing since he disappeared last Wednesday.

They will remain on stand by should new information come to light in the disappearance of the 41 year old Cobble Hill man.

RCMP Corporal Tammy Douglas says police are still actively investigating the case……

The family and friends of Kilmer will continue to search on their own.

Kilmer’s van was found running at Lake Cowichan Road and Menzies Road last Wednesday.

There was blood found inside the van and some in the surrounding woods, but Cowichan Search and Rescue says there was no sign of a struggle.

If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)