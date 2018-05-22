The couple, charged in a case of animal abuse were due in a Duncan court today (Tues, May 22) and the case was adjourned to June 5th.

Two Cowichan Valley individuals are facing charges of animal cruelty after SPCA officials seized an emaciated dog in distress back in mid February.

The dog, dubbed Teddy, was wearing a rope that was embedded into his neck.

He died from his injuries.

At the time, the SPCA called it “one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of abuse” it has seen.

The case prompted calls for stiffer penalties for those convicted of animal abuse.