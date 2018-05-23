Bell McKinnon area, where the new Cowichan District Hospital will be constructed.

The Bell McKinnnon Local Area Plan is close to being done.

Officials with the Municipality of North Cowichan are ready to present the draft plan to the public.

Chris Hutton, community planning coordinator says an open house aims to provide residents with a package of information including what’s been involved with bringing the whole plan to fruition…

He outlines the basic highlights…..

The next step, Hutton says will be to bring the plan to council for approval.

The open house features formal presentations at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 in one room while, in another, people from the transportation and the engineering side of things will be available for one on one conversations.

It all starts at 4 at the Island Savings Centre on Wednesday.