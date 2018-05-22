5 Reasons Choosing a Local Realtor Will Help Make Buying or Selling Your Home Easier

The truth is – buying and selling a home is never easy. But it doesn’t have to be hard either. Damien and Brittany with Re-Max Ocean Pointe Realty know timing and planning are the most important components to a smooth transaction in real estate. You can try to do all the work yourself. But, with so many details to check and to keep track of, missing even one thing you’re supposed to do could cause a domino effect of headaches relating to your move.

You Are Not Alone When Buying and Selling Real Estate

Buying or selling your home is probably one of the biggest financial transactions you will ever make. And one of the most important decisions you need to make first is selecting a local Realtor you trust to guide you through the process.

Here are 5 things to look for when selecting your agent:

Know Your Neighbourhood

Did you know Cowichan Valley has 16 Elementary schools and 4 Secondary schools? That’s just one consideration when buying and selling your home. Choosing a Realtor with extensive market and community knowledge will help you when purchasing a home in the right area and eliminating areas that don’t fit your search criteria.

Community Connections

Sometimes, it really does come down to who you know. Experienced local Realtors like Damien and Brittany have strong connections in the community: from potential buyers and sellers and local inspectors to mortgage brokers and lawyers. Working with this network of local professionals enables a smooth real estate transaction.

Price Guidance

As mentioned previously, timing and planning are key to buying and selling a home in the Cowichan Valley – that includes setting or accepting a realistic price for a property. Your local Realtor will prepare a Competitive Market Analysis showing you recent sales in your neighbourhood and community. This, along with an analysis of current market trends, will help buyers get top dollar for their home and help sellers pay fair market value.

Marketing Know-how

A local Realtor’s job is to ensure your home is top of mind for potential buyers. When choosing a Realtor that’s right for you, look online at how that realtor markets other properties. Do they use video to create a virtual tour? What is the quality of their photography? How is their social media presence? Are they easy to contact? Realtors like Damien and Brittany understand the importance of making a strong first impression as well as sustaining a lasting impression.

Property and People

Buying and selling real estate is not just about property. It’s about people. And for some, the whole process can be stressful. An experienced local Realtor is there for you – for emotional support and to answer any questions you might have that will help put your mind at ease.

The truth is… buying and selling a home is an exciting time – but it doesn’t have to be a stressful time. Talk with several local Realtors to find the agent that’s right for you.

