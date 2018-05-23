The Ministries of Health and Education have developed healthy eating and physical activity initiatives for schools, but need to do more to monitor the programs.

That’s according to Auditor General Carol Bellringer whose team looked at the Ministries oversight of seven healthy eating and physical activity initiatives…..

Bellringer says schools are an ideal setting for programs like the BC School Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Program, because they can reach almost every child in B.C., and by extension, their families.

She says healthy eating and physical activity lower the risk of chronic disease, which is the largest burden on B.C.’s health care system.

You can find the full report at: http://www.bcauditor.com/pubs/2018/promoting-healthy-eating-and-physical-activity-k-12-independent-audit