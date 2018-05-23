The Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan are looking for someone who can help meld the two together, should the June 23rd referendum vote be in favour of amalgamation.

The municipalities are looking for a transition consultant to advise the existing Councils of North Cowichan and Duncan, and the new municipality, on matters such as harmonization of bylaws, priorities, organizational structure, and space planning, among other things.

A joint Request for Proposals has been issued by the Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan seeking applications for transition consultants.

The contract would be in force if the referendum passes but if it fails it would lapse.

The Province has also confirmed that if the referendum passes, it would hire an interim corporate officer to prepare a financial plan and procedures for the single, new Council that would be elected in the October municipal election.