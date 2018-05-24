Accident at Goldstream closes TCH, motorists to detour onto Finlayson.

There’s been a serious accident on the TransCanada near the Goldstream Provincial Park entrance.

It’s between a fuel truck and a van.+

Police are reporting the driver of the transit van was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

In the meantime, traffic is backed up in the area.

There is a detour.

Southbound motorists will have to turn off at Finlayson Arm and head down Millstream.

Northbound motorists will do the opposite.

Both ends of the Mill Bay Ferry terminals are looking pretty congested.

Drive BC is reporting the highway may not open until 10.