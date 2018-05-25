Crews are assisting people in traffic with water, bringing portable toilets to the site, letting folks know about estimated wait times and current detour routes, and checking on anyone with possible health issues. Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Motorists trying to travel on the Malahat yesterday (Thurs) found themselves delayed for better than 3 hours following an accident near Goldstream Provincial Park.

Some may have spent the bulk of the night in their cars.

An accident between a fuel truck and work van resulted in the highway being closed for more than 12 hours and to make matters worse there was an accident on the main detour route which was Finlayson Arm.

That left motorists, who were not already stuck in the traffic few options and the Ministry of Highways was advising those who had to make the trip to take the Pacific Circle Route through Port Renfrew, the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay Ferry or use the ferry system through Salt Spring Island.

The Ministry sent out crews with water for those motorists stuck in the queue and put out some portable washrooms.

A HAZMAT crew had to be dispatched to clean up any fuel that spilled and two people had to be taken to hospital as a result of the initial accident.