The overdose prevention site in Duncan opened on Truck Road in September, 2017.

The overdose prevention site in DuncanĀ is busy.

Along with the additional traffic, Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shannon Waters admits there’s been complaints and Island Health will be evaluating the site.

But in the meantime, Waters says it’s been obvious the service is needed…..

The site opened in September and Waters says they are not sure what kind of traffic to expect once the summer season hits.