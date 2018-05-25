The province is promising to build 1,500 new supportive homes for women fleeing abuse.

Through the new Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund, the Province will invest 734 million dollars over the next 10 years, to build and operate the housing, that includes transition houses, safe homes, second-stage and long-term housing.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement…..

The new women’s housing will be operated by non-profit providers, who specialize in housing and supports for women and children who are experiencing or are at risk of violence.

BC Housing is sending out an expression-of-interest to select the non-profit operators.

Projects will be selected based on community need.