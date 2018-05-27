Jurors sometimes hear evidence and testimony about violent and traumatic crimes, including crimes against children and other vulnerable people.

What they hear can result in stress and mental health challenges.

The province has announced jurors will now have access to free counselling sessions at the conclusion of a trial.

Previously, only one group debriefing session was available to jurors at the conclusion of a trial, and only if it was requested by at least six jurors.

The new juror support program will offer all B.C. jurors the opportunity to access four confidential one-on-one sessions with a qualified and experienced counsellor