The new permanent Meade Creek Recycling Centre will open on Saturday.

The facility serves residents of Lake Cowichan, Youbou and surrounding communities and provides recycling options for over 650 products.

Tauseef Waraich, the Manager of Recycling and Waste at the CVRD says the new Centre offers more convenient access, state-of-the-art weigh scale technology and accepts a greater variety of recyclable materials than the former facility.

Waraich says it’s comparable to Bings Creek and Peerless and is going to accept a greater variety of recyclable materials than the former facility.

Waraich says a Free Store will be located on site, so residents can drop off used items for a small fee and those items can be picked up by others.

The new location in the 8800 block of Youbou Road will operate from 9 to 5 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 31 when it will switch to winter hours.