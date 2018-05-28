Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime.

That’s according to Chris Fairbridge, manager of the special investigations unit at ICBC.

He says it’s hard to say how many cases of fraud ICBC deals with but the industry suspects it affects 10 to 20 per cent of all claims costs and that costs everyone an extra $100 dollars.

Fairbridge says ICBC is doing what it can to catch those committing fraud in an effort to keep costs down.

A new ICBC survey says 47 per cent of customers believe that committing auto insurance fraud is an accepted practice in B.C.

Fairbridge says people exaggerate the extent of their injury or damage claim but there are plenty of other examples.

