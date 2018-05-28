The new permanent Meade Creek Recycling Centre will open this coming Saturday.

The facility will serve residents of Lake Cowichan, Youbou and surrounding communities and provide recycling options for over 650 products.

Tauseef Waraich, manager, recycling and waste for the CVRD says the new Centre offers more convenient access, state-of-the-art weigh scale technology, and will accept a greater variety of recyclable materials than the former facility…..

Waraich says a Free Store will also be located on site where residents can drop off used items for a small fee and they can be picked up by others for free.

The new location in the 8800 block of Youbou Road will be open from 9 to 5 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 31 when it will switch to winter hours.