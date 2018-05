There have been a number of reports on social media about motorists who saw a monkey cross the highway in the Lake Cowichan, Skutz Falls area.

It turns out they are not imagining things.

Conservation Officer, Scott Norris says the capuchin monkey escaped from its owner on Saturday morning……

The monkey, commonly referred to as the organ grinder monkey, is small, about 4 kilograms and black and white.

The number to call, if you see the monkey is 1-877-952-7277.