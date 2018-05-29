Our premier plans to stay the course when it comes to his arguments against the expansion of the pipeline through B.C. despite who owns the project.

The Federal Liberal government has announced it will buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and related infrastructure for 4 point 5 billion dollars, and it may spend billions more to build the expansion.

John Horgan says he has spoken to the Prime Minister about the move……

The province is asking the courts if it has the authority to control the shipment of heavy oils based on the impact spills could have on the environment, human health or communities.

Horgan says if there is any good news in the announcement, it’s that the Federal government will now be totally accountable for the project from well head to tide water and it should be easier for him to communicate with the Feds rather than shareholders in a Texas based oil company.

Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green Party, says investing in the pipeline is like investing in the horse and buggy industry at the advent of the car because the world is transitioning away from fossil fuels.