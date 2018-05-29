Putting harvest limits on Chinook is just one piece of the pie.
The executive director of the Georgia Strait Alliance, Christianne Wilhelmson says a reduction in the total fishery removals for Chinook salmon of 25 to 35 per cent is a good move but there’s more to do……
Fishery closures for recreational finfish and commercial salmon fisheries, in our region, will be put in place in portions of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and areas around the Gulf Islands and there will be reduced harvest limits, size limits, and other select area closures to protect wild Chinook stocks of concern.