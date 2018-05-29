The Cowichan Valley MLA attempted to get some answers with regards to the Malahat transportation corridor in the legislature.

Sonia Furstenau asked the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure what the plans are beyond safety upgrades……

The Minister in charge, Claire Trevena says her ministry is taking another look at the 2007 Stantec report on options for the Malahat but the report is 11 years old now……

Trevena added the province is spending a record amount of money on BC Transit and looking at the options for the E and N rail corridor.

Last Thursday there was gridlock on the South Island when the TransCanada was closed at Goldstream and it took more than 5 hours for motorists to wind their way through it using various alternative routes.