An Island wide search is underway for two men, last seen in Ucluelet.

37-year-old, Dan Archibald and 43-year-old, Ryan Daley were last seen leaving Ucluelet on May 16th.

They docked their boat and were heading to Daley’s home in Jordan River but never showed up.

Coincidentally, that’s the same day 41-year-old, Ben Kilmer of Cobble Hill went missing.

His van was found running at Lake Cowichan Road and Menzies Road and there’s been an ongoing, extensive search for him since.

Police are not making any connections between the two cases.