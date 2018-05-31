A grade eight Quamichan Secondary student is leading the charge to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 in B.C through a petition.

Simon Minkow has gathered and delivered more than three hundred signatures to Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau, supporting the endeavour to lower the voting age.

Minkow referenced the mass shootings in Parkland, Florida in February, leaving 17 dead, as the kind of event that grabs the attention of politicians, but he says it takes something of that magnitude to get the decision-makers to listen.

He says lowering the voting age forces politicians to listen to youth.

Minkow and a few other leadership students from Quamichan will be in attendance when Furstenau introduces the petition.