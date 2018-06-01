89.7 Juice FM
Minimum wage increase takes effect today
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Friday, Jun. 1st, 2018
TSB says fatigue was the reason the Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of oil
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Thursday, May. 31st, 2018
Restoration of the Railway Rally Comes To Duncan
Kyle Christensen
,
Thursday, May. 31st, 2018
Pawfect Rug Sweepstakes
Kira Rogers
,
Monday, May. 7th, 2018
Panago Pizza Party
ash
,
Tuesday, May. 1st, 2018
Laketown Rock Giveaway
Kira Rogers
,
Monday, May. 28th, 2018
Join the Juice FM Music Panel
Ken Nichol
,
Friday, Mar. 23rd, 2018
5 Reasons Choosing a Local Realtor Will Help Make Buying or Selling Your Home Easier
Ken Nichol
,
Tuesday, May. 22nd, 2018
