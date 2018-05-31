With graduation season underway, Island Health is encouraging young people to make safe and sober choices during their celebrations.

Medical Health Officer on Vancouver Island, Dr. Shannon Waters says the current illicit drug supply is a big concern…..

Waters says there’s no guarantee any drugs are safe, including marijuana.

Waters adds spending the night in the emergency room, due to excessive alcohol use or drug use, is no way to celebrate your graduation……

Waters says graduates should keep an eye on their friends and get help if someone appears to need it.